Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $611.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $228.00 to $611.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.85.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.07. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $529.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,266,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

