Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) (LON:SNN) to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 600 ($7.84).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNN. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 678.33 ($8.86).

LON SNN opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 642.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35. The company has a market cap of $911.45 million and a PE ratio of 60.38. Sanne Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)’s payout ratio is 134.62%.

In other news, insider Yves Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £29,000 ($37,888.69).

About Sanne Group plc (SNN.L)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

