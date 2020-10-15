Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €291.70 ($343.18).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €212.00 ($249.41) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €331.00 ($389.41) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

FRA SRT3 opened at €382.20 ($449.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €348.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €307.27. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($146.71).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

