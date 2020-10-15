Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

BFS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Saul Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS opened at $27.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.94. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $249,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,670.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

