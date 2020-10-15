Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($123.53).

Schneider Electric stock opened at €111.50 ($131.18) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €94.07.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

