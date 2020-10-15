Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SDGR. ValuEngine downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Shares of SDGR opened at $56.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny Herman sold 1,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,220 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Farid sold 130,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $8,915,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,901,868 shares of company stock valued at $291,157,671.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $373,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 299.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 88,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.