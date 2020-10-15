Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) Short Interest Down 45.4% in September

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SAMA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. MM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition by 300.0% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

