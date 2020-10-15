SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SciPlay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.38.

SCPL opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 241,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SciPlay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

