SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) PT Raised to $15.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Sunday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter valued at about $3,662,000. 16.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

