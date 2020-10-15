Scotiabank Increases Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $36.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $27.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 269,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 213,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.