SDL (LON:SDL) Shares Gap Up to $746.00

Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $746.00, but opened at $774.00. SDL shares last traded at $750.00, with a volume of 38,162 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SDL to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 709.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 542.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

