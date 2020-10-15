Seaport Global Securities Comments on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report released on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

DAL stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 131.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

