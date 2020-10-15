Seaport Global Securities Comments on Sanderson Farms, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

