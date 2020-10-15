Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 44,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

