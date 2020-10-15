Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $187.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGEN. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $209.15 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $71,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

