Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $215.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.74.

SGEN traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,839. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.96 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,437,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

