Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,650. Seelos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

