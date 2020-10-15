Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 174,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Seneca Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.65. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,553. Seneca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.03 and a quick ratio of 24.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Seneca Biopharma (NASDAQ:SNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Seneca Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 138.92% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.

Seneca Biopharma Company Profile

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.