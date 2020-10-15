Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sensient Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. TheStreet upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

