Sentinel (SENT) Hits Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $10,995.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

