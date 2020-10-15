Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Up to $60.20

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.20, but opened at $62.00. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 92,880 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $338.29 million and a PE ratio of 4.85.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

