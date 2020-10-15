Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Seven Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNBY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVNBY opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00. Seven Bank has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Get Seven Bank alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seven Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Seven Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Japan and internationally. It accepts accounts, and ordinary and time deposits; and offers loans, as well as debit and credit card, debit, money transfer, Internet banking, ATM, and other services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.