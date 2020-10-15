Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Barclays

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 25.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.