Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sherritt International in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sherritt International in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 390 hotels in 44 countries under the Gran Meliá, Paradisus Resorts, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, and Sol by Meliá brand names. It also operates Club Meliá vacation club; develops and operates real estate properties; and engages in casinos or tour-operator activities.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.