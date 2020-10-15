Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, G.Research restated a buy rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $679.95.

NYSE SHW opened at $693.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $725.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $691.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total value of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

