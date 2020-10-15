Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

NYSE FOUR opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $62.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

