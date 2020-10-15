Short Interest in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Increases By 1,215.4%

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a growth of 1,215.4% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celyad Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Celyad Oncology worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CYAD. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.25. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

