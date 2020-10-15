Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 96.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the September 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.46. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.