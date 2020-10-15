Short Interest in Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Increases By 122.7%

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 122.7% from the September 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of -405.00 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $27,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,462.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

