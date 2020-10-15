Short Interest in HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) Declines By 76.9%

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 412,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYAC opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYAC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 300,999 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

