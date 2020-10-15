Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 74.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the September 15th total of 271,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 649,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.83. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $62.29.

