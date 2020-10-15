Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 430.2%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 430.2% from the September 15th total of 911,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

IXUS opened at $60.03 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

