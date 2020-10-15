Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) Increases By 127.4%

IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 833,500 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the September 15th total of 366,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ IZEA opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IZEA Worldwide has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.
