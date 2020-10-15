Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Drops By 47.3%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the September 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

PME traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,515. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.06. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

