Short Interest in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Rises By 139.7%

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the September 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,754 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 133,848 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.43. 4,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,179. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

