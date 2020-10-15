Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Increases By 125.0%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 492,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 62,342 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Riverview Financial by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Riverview Financial has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

