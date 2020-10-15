Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Expands By 18,300.0%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 18,300.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. Shineco has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

