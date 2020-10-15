Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Declines By 85.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

