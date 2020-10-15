Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Declines By 48.6%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 992,600 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the September 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Seth Lederman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 95,391 shares of company stock worth $89,879 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.