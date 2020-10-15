Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Drops By 62.4%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSRI opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. TSR has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.88.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 1.90%.

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

