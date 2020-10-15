Short Interest in Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Declines By 99.9%

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the September 15th total of 4,920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Vitasoy International stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Vitasoy International has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.
Vitasoy International Company Profile
