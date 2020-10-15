Sidoti Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $225.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Sidoti from $220.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

CASY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.85. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $186.58.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after buying an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $44,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after buying an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $16,906,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 175.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after buying an additional 90,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

