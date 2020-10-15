Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIEN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sientra by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

SIEN opened at $4.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sientra has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 130.33% and a negative net margin of 140.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

