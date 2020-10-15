Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMTS. CIBC lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from $2.60 to $3.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 5,021.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Sierra Metals worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.