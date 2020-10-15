Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

