Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $181.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

