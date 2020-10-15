Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

