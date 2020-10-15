Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $400.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $400.00, but opened at $385.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $394.00, with a volume of 59,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $344.56 million and a PE ratio of -14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.29.

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.7999989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silence Therapeutics news, insider Giles Campion acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, with a total value of £19,977.80 ($26,101.12).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.