Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.13.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
About Silicon Laboratories
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
