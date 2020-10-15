Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $104.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 6,400 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $674,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

