Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SILK has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $72.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,030,662.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $317,086.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,413.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,890,969. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after purchasing an additional 985,681 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,290,000 after buying an additional 198,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,475,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,824,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

